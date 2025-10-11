Education Minister visits Mae Sot to boost highland schools and support teachers

BANGKOK, Thailand – Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat has visited Mae Sot District in Tak Province to review the education system in highland areas and initiatives promoting education for employability. She said she had listened to local feedback on educational challenges, noting that each community faces different conditions depending on its geography and student background.

In Tak, schools range from lowland communities to remote mountain villages with students from many ethnic groups. Many schools need better facilities, including multi-purpose halls, canteens, internet access, solar power, water storage, and dormitories for students who live far away.



The Minister has asked the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC) to look into how many schools and students have been affected by the Cabinet’s decision to cancel the 20-baht meal allowance for boarding students outside designated special zones. The change has made it harder for some students to stay in school. To help, the Ministry will seek temporary central funding and include long-term solutions in the 2027 national budget plan.

Narumon also stressed the need to update Thailand’s 2008 Core Curriculum so that it keeps up with technology and the changing society. She said improving how teachers are evaluated in remote and highland areas is just as important, ensuring the system reflects their round-the-clock dedication to students.





The Minister added that Deputy Prime Minister Captain Thamanat Prompow has made teacher welfare a priority. This year, the government will start renovating 13,000 of the 14,000 teacher residences still in use, with plans to upgrade all 40,000 homes by 2027. Teachers will also be able to buy affordable homes with low-interest loans through the National Housing Authority, giving them greater stability and a better quality of life. (NNT)



































