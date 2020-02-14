Flower market livens up on eve of Valentine’s day, 3 million baht circulated daily

BANGKOK – Business boomed at the Pak Klong Talad flower market as visitors overwhelmingly bought roses before the Valentine’s Day tomorrow.





The well-known fresh flower market was lively as crowds of local people and tourists were buying flowers in its Flower Street 2020 festival set for Feb 11-14.

There were more than 200 booths in the event organized by the government, the private sector, the Miracle of Life Foundation, educational institutions and communities from three main markets in the area. The organizers expected 3 million baht to be circulated there on a daily basis.

Treedapan Boonsong of Maleen shop said flower sales doubled because the festival considerably attracted local and foreign visitors. Her shop normally sold garlands but for the Saint Valentine’s Day, she sold only red roses, priced at 150 baht and over per bouquet.

Popular roses came from Chiang Mai and Tak provinces. They were priced at 50 baht per flower. Imported roses were also available. They came from China and Holland and were sold at 150-300 baht per flower.

Before the festival, sales at Pak Klong Talat had been very poor, Ms Treedapan said.















