Thailand plans to resume ‘Test & Go’; Open regional ‘Sandbox provinces’

The Public Health Ministry will lower its COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3 and propose relaxed restrictions as the disease’s situation is stable.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said his ministry would propose to the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Jan 20 to ease disease controls for relaxed lifestyles and resume registration for visitors through the Test & Go entry scheme next month if local and overseas situations were promising.







Besides, the Public Health Ministry was considering introducing Sandbox provinces in all regions but would postpone the reopening of entertainment venues including pubs and bars because they would otherwise pose risks of COVID-19 transmissions, he said.

Mr Anutin also said that Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent for health, will lower the Public Health Ministry’s COVID-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3.



Meanwhile, Prof Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology at the Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University, said that the Omicron variant caused about 90% of COVID-19 infections in the country over the past month. The variant spread fast and would replace all other variants within this month, he said. (TNA)



























