Thailand plans to change COVID-19 situation from ‘pandemic’ to ‘endemic’

The Government plans to adjust measures and prepare public health facilities to change the status of the COVID-19 situation from “pandemic” to “endemic.” Here are the objectives for the transition from pandemic to endemic:
- The public can have access to public health facilities. The fatality rate should be not more than 0.1 percent.
- The rate of vaccination booster shots should be equal to or more than 60 percent.
- The public can adapt to the “new normal” and live with COVID in an endemic situation. (PRD)