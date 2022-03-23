Thailand plans to change COVID-19 situation from ‘pandemic’ to ‘endemic’

The Government plans to adjust measures and prepare public health facilities to change the status of the COVID-19 situation from “pandemic” to “endemic.” Here are the objectives for the transition from pandemic to endemic:

The public can have access to public health facilities. The fatality rate should be not more than 0.1 percent. The rate of vaccination booster shots should be equal to or more than 60 percent. The public can adapt to the "new normal" and live with COVID in an endemic situation. (PRD)
































