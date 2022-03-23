Thailand observes ‘World Down Syndrome Day’

Thais observed World Down Syndrome Day on Monday (21 Mar) to raise awareness about the disorder as well as promote social equality and inclusion.

March 21 was chosen to commemorate the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which results in Down syndrome. The genetic material of the particular chromosome is responsible for controlling human characteristics such as eye color, sex and organ systems.



According to experts, Down syndrome systems vary according to the individual, and can involve difficulties with the nervous system, muscles, cardiovascular system, digestion, vision, hearing, growth or development. Treatment for children with Down syndrome focuses on identifying symptoms that may be detrimental to their health and promoting development so they can learn to adjust to their environment and coexist peacefully with others.







Down syndrome screening can be performed while a child is still in the fetal stage, as women aged 35 and older are at increased risk of giving birth to babies with Down syndrome. The syndrome can be detected in a variety of ways, including ultrasound or by analyzing genetic material from the mother’s blood or amniotic fluid.







Dr. Maliwan Tengsujaritkul, head of Chiang Mai University’s Medical Genetics Unit, explained that screening for Down syndrome during pregnancy enables mothers and families to make an informed decision. Apart from monitoring health and honing skills, she added that it is necessary to raise awareness and accept people with Down syndrome in order for them to live happily among the general population. (NNT)

































