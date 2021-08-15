Thailand plans new tourism strategies in response to US travel alert

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is promoting tourism only in COVID-19 safe areas, in response to the latest US travel advisory against visiting Thailand, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised the threat level for Thailand from “high risk” to “very high” for COVID-19, along with some 70 other countries.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the US move could affect tourism in Thailand slightly, as people tend to consider their health safety before choosing a country for a vacation.







He explained that the US travel advice does not mean its citizens are prohibited from coming to Thailand, it was just a suggestion, adding that Thailand had previously been removed from the EU White (safe) List for pandemic risk, but that there are still European travelers coming to Thailand.



Governor Yuthasak said the TAT must explain to other countries that Thailand has only opened safe areas for travelers, not the whole country, and pointed out that no foreign visitor has contracted COVID-19 in Thailand recently, as the opened areas are really safe for them. (NNT)























