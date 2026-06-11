Thailand pilots new THIM app to simplify travel registration for foreign visitors

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) advises foreign travellers that the Immigration Bureau has opened pilot access to the Thailand Immigration Management application, or THIM, a mobile platform being developed to streamline traveller registration and support future services for foreign nationals. The official launch is expected in August 2026.

Foreign visitors should continue to complete the Thailand Digital Arrival Card, or TDAC, as required by the Immigration Bureau. During the pilot phase, THIM is an optional app that travellers may use to access TDAC-linked registration or continue completing TDAC through the current official channel. THIM is not an additional arrival-card requirement and does not replace TDAC at this stage.







Using THIM, travellers can record passport details by taking a passport photo, and the system reads and saves the information automatically. They then complete their accommodation details in Thailand, travel information, and purpose of entry, in line with TDAC arrival information requirements.

Individual registration is expected to take no more than three minutes. The app also supports group registration for up to 10 travellers at one time, helping families, tour groups, and other group travellers complete information more efficiently. THIM is available for download on iOS via the App Store and Android via Play Store. During its initial phase, the app supports four main languages: English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese, with plans to expand to at least 15 additional languages.



The app is being developed into a wider immigration service platform for foreign nationals, including short-stay visitors, long-stay residents, and other foreign nationals residing in Thailand. Future functions, which are still under development and subject to confirmation by the Immigration Bureau, are expected to include digital document submission, appointment arrangements with officers, and online consideration of selected requests when physical attendance is not required.

For urgent assistance, registered users can also contact the Tourist Police hotline through the app 24 hours a day. TAT will provide further updates when the Immigration Bureau confirms additional THIM functions, implementation dates, or any changes to traveller requirements. (TAT)

















































