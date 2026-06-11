Thailand secures 2026 World Cup broadcast rights just before kickoff

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jasmine International Pcl (JAS) confirmed it has officially secured the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup in Thailand, just hours before the tournament kicks off.

The announcement came late Wednesday night, roughly 28 hours ahead of the opening Group A match between Mexico and South Africa. JAS will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. local time on Thursday to detail broadcast packages and viewing options for Thai fans. Meanwhile, preparations are complete in Mexico City for the opening match at the 80,824-seat Estadio Azteca, which becomes the first stadium to host three World Cup opening matches. The expanded 48-team tournament begins with an opening ceremony featuring global music artists, including Shakira, J Balvin, and Burna Boy, before the opening kickoff. (TNA)

















































