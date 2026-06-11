Nan Sandbox project advances with World Bank push on natural capital accounting

NAN, Thailand – The Nan Sandbox project has taken another step forward with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Thailand’s National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) and the World Bank to pilot Natural Capital Accounting in Nan province. The effort is expected to lead to a practical framework for incorporating the value of natural resources into economic planning and development decisions. Under the agreement, the World Bank will provide technical support to develop natural capital accounting standards aligned with international practices.







The NESDC, meanwhile, plans to integrate the concept into Thailand’s 14th National Economic and Social Development Plan, creating an opportunity to expand the Nan model nationwide. The development highlights the growing influence of the Nan Sandbox approach. What began as a local pilot project is now being viewed as a potential model for national policymaking and a useful contribution to broader discussions on sustainable development, demonstrating how ideas tested at the community level can inform policy far beyond their place of origin. (NNT)

















































