Thailand phase 6 easing insists all arriving foreigners must be quarantined

The Minister of Tourism and Sports has visited a local community in Nakhon Si Thammarat to promote local tourism. He assured the community that all foreigners who come to Thailand in Phase 6 of relaxed safety measures will be quarantined.







Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports inspected the progress of the Network for Community Enterprises and Farmers’ Community Tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The minister also presided over a ceremony promoting roadside fruit markets in Cha Uat district. He visited booths that serve agricultural products and demonstrate various aspects of produce processing.

The minister eventually, joined a caravan of jeeps and tuk-tuks to Koh Khan subdistrict to see famous fruit orchards producing mangosteen, durian, and rambutan, along with tasting the fruit of a 200-year-old durian tree.

During the visit, he told news correspondents that any foreigners who come to Thailand during the 6th phase relaxation of anti-viral social measures, to be implemented on the 1st August, must be quarantined for 14 days on arrival. (NNT)











