Thailand passes landmark same-sex marriage law

June 18 marks a historic day for Thailand as the country’s Senate overwhelmingly approves the same-sex marriage bill, making it the first in Southeast Asia to recognize same-sex unions. The bill passed with a vote of 130 to 4, with 18 abstentions.

The passage of the bill is a culmination of years of advocacy by LGBTQ+ activists and allies in Thailand, who have long fought for equal rights and recognition. The law will allow same-sex couples to marry and enjoy the same legal protections and benefits as heterosexual couples, including inheritance rights, joint property ownership, and access to healthcare and social welfare programs.







The bill’s passage has been met with widespread celebration from the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters, who see it as a major victory for equality and human rights. Many have hailed it as a turning point for Thailand, which is known for its vibrant LGBTQ+ culture and tolerance.

The government has also welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it will promote Thailand as a progressive and inclusive destination for tourists and investors. The country is now planning to bid for the 2030 World Pride celebrations.









The new law is expected to take effect within 120 days. Once it does, Thailand will become the third place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, following Taiwan in 2019 and Nepal in 2023. (TNA)



































