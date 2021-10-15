Thailand Pass to replace current Certificate of Entry (CoE) requirement

The government has increased the number of pilot areas that will welcome international visitors from 1 November to 15 provinces, while the final list of 10 low-risk countries from where travelers can visit Thailand quarantine-free has yet to be determined.







The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Thursday added more areas to the pilot reopening campaign for tourists. These quarantine-free destinations across 15 provinces will be open for eligible tourists from 1 November.



The current list of quarantine-free areas comprises the entire city of Bangkok; Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan; the entire provinces of Krabi and Phang Nga; Hua Hin and Nong Kae in Prachuab Khiri Khan; Cha Am city in Phetchaburi; Pattaya city, Bang Lamung, Na Chom Thien, Bang Sare, Ko Si Chang, and Si Racha in Chon Buri; Ko Phayam in Ranong; Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao, and the city of Chiang Mai; Chiang Khan in Loei; the city of Buriram; Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom, and the city of Nong Khai; Na Yung, Nong Han, Prachaksinlapakhom, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung, and the city of Udon Thani; Ko Samet in Rayong; and Ko Chang in Trat.







More tourism destinations will be open to tourists in December, with plans now made for city areas of Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Lamphun, Phrae, and Sukhothai.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is now working with the Digital Government Development Agency to introduce the Thailand Pass system for safe tourism.







The MFA Spokesman and Department of Information chief Tanee Sangrat said international tourists will be able to register their information and upload relevant documents online to retrieve this pass before arriving in Thailand.





The MFA is expected to start rolling out Thailand Pass in replacement of the current Certificate of Entry (CoE) requirement from 1 November. The CoE will still be required at this stage for medical tourism visitors, land border arrivals, and group arrivals such as cruise ship passengers.

The CCSA is expected to soon announce the full list of low-risk countries from where fully vaccinated travelers can visit Thailand without serving quarantine, however, no conclusion on this matter was made at yesterday’s CCSA meeting.



























