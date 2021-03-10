Thailand organizes latest ‘Single Journey’ trip featuring luxury cruise on Pattaya bay

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently organized the third ‘Single Journey’ trip to Pattaya under the theme of ‘Secret Rooftop’, as part of nine new routes specifically designed with single travelers in mind.



Held on 6 March, the trip started in mid-afternoon at Pattaya’s Laem Bali Hai Pier with a short shuttle boat ride to Ocean Sky, Pattaya’s new rooftop bar, restaurant and cruise ship that took 125 participants out on Pattaya bay for a sunset dinner cruise. The number of participants has been limited, as it is a pilot project to promote to solo travelers. The event started with ice-breaking activities, including an interactive quiz game that offered them the chance to win fun prizes, followed by a premium buffet dinner on the Ocean Sky’s top floor Rooftop Bar. This allowed everyone an opportunity to take in the sunset while enjoying a live musical performance by the Serious Bacon band.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “The ‘Secret Rooftop’ event was organized according to the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) and the strict public health measures for hygiene and social distancing, which helped ensure a safe and memorable experience for all participants. TAT continues to maintain COVID-19 protocols for travel in the new normal.”

In partnership with Drive Digital, the ‘Single Journey’ tours around Thailand have been launched to accommodate a new demographic that has recently emerged, as travel behavior has changed during the new normal with solo travel growing in popularity.

Pattaya Mayor, Mr. Sonthaya Khunpluem, said, “We are delighted to be involved in and support TAT’s activities that encourages tourists to have new travel experiences in Pattaya. Single Journey showed that Pattaya can cater to new normal experiences.”

Under the ‘Single Journey’ initiative, TAT created nine tour routes to various stand-alone and twinned destinations around Thailand, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, and Chiang Rai, Lop Buri and Saraburi, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Loei, Chumphon and Surat Thani, Phuket, Ayutthaya, and Bangkok. Each is designed to give solo travelers the opportunity to meet like-minded individuals with similar travel preferences and join in tourism activities together.

The ‘Secret Rooftop’ tour was the third in the series that began with the launch of the inaugural ‘Single Journey’ dinner cruise along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River, held on 20 December, 2020. The pilot trip, hosted by renowned fortune teller and Feng Shui expert Chang-Tosaporn Sritula, was organised in partnership with Grand Pearl Cruise, and took about 100 Thai travelers to nine riverside Buddhist temples to make merit, pay homage to Buddha, and ask for blessings.







This was followed by a second trip last month to Ko Khai in Phang Nga that targeted beach and nature lovers and allowed participants to enjoy the Andaman coast and its scenic beauty. Highlights included beachside recreational activities and cool music performances; all conducted while strictly adhering to safety, hygiene, and social distancing measures.

Overall the project has been positively received by both the public and media with mentions on 150 social media pages that saw the #เส้นทางคนโสด hashtag ranked number one on Twitter at the press launch. The project has also generated over 20 million impressions in total, with more than three million engagements across all channels. More information about upcoming Single Journey tours can be found on: www.tourismthailand.org, www.sneaksdeal.com/singlejourney and LINE Office: @singlejourney.













