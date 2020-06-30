Thailand opens for foreigners with residence permit, spouses and children with Thai citizens

The fifth phase easing of lockdown measures will allow several groups of international travelers to enter Thailand, starting tomorrow (July 1). The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced that a ban on international flights will be partially lifted, while not completely ending the country’s airspace limits.







Though the ban on international flights will be partly lifted tomorrow, some restrictions on international arrivals will remain in force under the CAAT’s rules and regulations.

Aircraft must receive authorization from the CAAT before taking off or landing. They include government or military aircraft, aircraft making emergency landings and aircraft making technical stops with all passengers remaining on board. The CAAT announcement also authorizes humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and freighter flights.







The fifth phase easing will allow six additional foreign travel groups to enter. They include spouses and children of those who have already been permitted to enter Thailand; foreigners with a residence permit in the country; foreigners whose spouses and children are Thai citizens; patients seeking medical treatment for some diseases; school and university students and their guardians and guests of the government, investors and experts.

The sixth group can choose to stay in alternative state quarantine (ASQ) facilities, or hotels that have cooperated with hospitals to look after those who have been placed in quarantine. The ASQ facilities are able to look after 200 people a day.

The people are required to pay all related expenses during the 14-day quarantine period. Initially, the government will grant permission to travelers from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, China and Hong Kong. If they plan to visit the country for two to three days, they have to strictly follow all recommendations of health authorities.











