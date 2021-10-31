THAILAND OPENS: Citizens of 63 countries can enter without quarantine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced an updated list of countries and territories where individuals are permitted to enter Thailand under the Royal Thai Government’s plan to reopen the country on Nov 1. (NNT)







They include: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bhutan, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovenia, South Korea, Slovakia, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam .





























