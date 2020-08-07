Thailand online lottery project proceeds

The Government Lottery Office proceeds with its online lottery project in a bid to end the problem of overpriced lottery tickets.







GLO chairman Pachara Anantasilp said he convened the GLO board on August 19 to consider three stages of solutions to overpriced lottery tickets and online lottery would be among them.

He said he decided to convene the board meeting sooner than its previous schedule after lottery vendors in Loei province complained that middlemen gathered government lottery tickets at 88-90 baht apiece at the provincial post office of Loei and caused the overpricing problem.



Regarding three phases of solutions, Mr Pachara said that that in the first phase, rules would be amended within three months to increase the number of small-scaled vendors buying tickets directly from GLO.

In the second phase next year, vendors who are recognized for selling lottery tickets at the official price of 80 baht will be allowed to buy tickets directly from GLO.

In the third phase, online lottery tickets will be launched in the way that will not affect the sales of physical lottery tickets. Online lottery tickets would end the problem of tickets changing hands, which caused inflated ticket prices, Mr Pachara said. (TNA)











