Thailand ‘Online Learning Platform’ is only on trial run

The state distance learning television (DLTV) and online classrooms are on trial run to prepare students at all levels before the new semester starts in July, said Amnat Wichayanuwat, Secretary-General of the Office of the Basic Education Commission (OBEC).







DLTV programmes via satellite television and online teaching has been improved on the second day with more stable signals on all 15 channels, he said.

He reiterated that distance learning platform and online classrooms are supplementary learning platforms and testing the system before the new school semester reopens on June 1.





School reopening was postponed from May 18 for fear of the virus transmission in schools.

OBEC will review all problems during the trial for improvement, he said. Parents can discuss the obstacles of online learning with schools directly to solve the problems.

Any house, having many children but only one television can have their children watch the re-run programmes.

Home learning is not mandatory but it will allow students to review their subjects and spend their time wisely, he added.

Each school can add new contents or lessons apart from the DLTV curriculum during school closure to control the Covid-19 outbreak. (TNA)











