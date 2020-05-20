Thailand reports two new Covid-19 cases, schools to begin on July 1

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported two new Covid-19 cases, raising the total cases to 3,033.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, CCSA spokesman said the total recovery cases were recorded at 2,857 and 120 patients are being treated in hospitals. The death toll remains at 56.







The two new cases include a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, a daughter and a son-in-law of a previous patient in Narathiwat.



He said repatriation flights were bringing Thai people home from the Netherlands, France, Japan, China and the U.S. today and tomorrow, 58 Thai exchange students will return home from Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil. All returnees will be placed under state quarantine.







Since April 3 – May 18, 21,453 people arriving from other countries have been quarantined. Out of all, the total of 100 people tested positive to Covid-19 and 22 cases are being treated in hospitals while 78 others fully recovered.

Speaking about the global situations, he said in France, 70 coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in one week after primary and nursery schools reopened.

Seven schools in northern France are closed again.

The spokesman said as Thailand’s next school year is postponed to begin on July 1 due to Covid-19 and many schools are offering online classes. Thailand has to learn a lesson from other countries in gradually lifting the lockdown. (TNA)











