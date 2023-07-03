Thailand officially launches ‘ThaID’ personal identity verification mobile app

The Thai government has officially launched the ThaID (THAI-I-D) mobile application, a major development in digital transactions for personal identity verification. The app eliminates the need for data entry, making the process convenient, quick and secure.

Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha led the official launch of the digital identity verification and facial recognition system. The Department of Provincial Administration developed the app to facilitate access to services from public or private sectors requiring identity confirmation.







44 state agencies have so far adopted the system, and over 380,000 people have registered to use its services.

Gen Prayut reaffirmed the government’s determination to transition Thailand into a digital society in line with its 4.0 policy. He emphasized that digital technology enhances the public service capacity of state agencies, making them more accessible while also reducing costs. He added that he hoped the app would be used to its maximum potential.



Since its inception in 2019, the ThaID project has achieved significant milestones. The premier has called on all sides to collaborate and further develop the project into a comprehensive state service system that instills confidence and improves the image of the Thai government, while ultimately enhancing citizens’ quality of life.

The Department of Provincial Administration also highlighted the need to raise public awareness about the ThaID app across all 878 districts and 76 provinces. This initiative includes promoting the download and usage of the app, especially among the younger generation, to maximize its benefits for every family. (NNT)

































