Thailand offers lowest deal of Moderna vaccine at 1,100 baht per dose to private hospitals

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has announced it will be selling Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to private hospitals at 1,100 baht a dose with an order of 3.9 million doses slated for the fourth quarter and 1.1 million more to arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

GPO Director Dr. Witoon Danvibul disclosed that doses of Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 will be sold to private hospitals at a price of 1,100 baht per dose including value added tax, transport and insurance. Previously, the Private Hospitals Association decided it would offer the jabs to patients at 1,700 baht a dose, setting a reference price for providers.







Hospitals will begin registering prospective recipients this month onward and will place their orders with the GPO, which will coordinate delivery from Zuellig Pharma Co. Ltd.

The manufacturer has scheduled delivery of 3.9 million doses to Thailand early in the fourth quarter with a second allocation of 1.1 million to follow during Q1 of 2022.







The GPO, on behalf of the state, is to place all purchases for the Moderna vaccine and then sell the doses to private hospitals.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Health Anutin Chanvirakul says the potential Johnson and Johnson vaccine source Janssen Cilag Co. Ltd. is “missing in action” and uncontactable despite the term sheet for delivery being prepped for signing. The situation was confirmed by the National Vaccine Institute, which echoed the minister’s opinion that the company is probably facing issues.

Discussions to acquire Pfizer brand vaccines meanwhile, are in the final stages with the Office of the Attorney General assessing some legal matters. The talks are being conducted by the Department of Disease Control and it has been told to ensure deliveries can be made by the fourth quarter.







Officials noted that to overcome delays resulting from producers themselves, Thailand is also hoping to produce its own vaccines. So far, Mahidol University, working with the GPO, has made considerable progress with its “HXP-GPOVac” formula, completing first phase human trials. The second phase of trials of the inactivated vaccine are to start in August. Subjects collected in March of this year have shown immunity to COVID-19 after receiving the prototype in both domestic and international studies. An official report is to be released in July.

Two of the best performing of five formulas being studied are to be chosen for the second phase, which will involve 250 subjects. (NNT)



















