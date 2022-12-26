Thailand offers free admission to museums and parks during New Year festival

As a New Year’s gift to the public, the Fine Arts Department has announced that all national museums and historical sites in the kingdom would be open to the public for free from December 30 to January 2.

According to the agency, this includes the December 30 opening of an exhibit of historic gold jewelry from the Ayutthaya period at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Ayutthaya. The exhibition of the auspicious Buddha image of the Front Palace (Phra Buddha Sihing) and nine other Buddha statues will also open at Bangkok’s National Museum on December 28, daily from 9 am to 4 pm.







On December 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Office of Performing Arts will host a free open-air Khon exhibition based on the Ramayana story in the compound of the National Museum Bangkok.

Between December 30 and January 2, the National Museum Bangkok will host “Night @Museum” activities from 4 to 8 p.m. to highlight the grandeur of the Front Palace’s ancient architecture at night. This will include cooking demonstrations and the sale of discounted books and art pieces. (PRD)























