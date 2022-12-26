Bangkok opens Rajini and Bang Pho piers along Chao Phraya River

The new Rajini and Bang Pho piers along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok recently opened in a ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha. The government hopes to upgrade river piers to serve as more integral transportation links for commuters and tourists.

The prime minister said he was proud of the advanced development of the transportation systems. He added that the government has been pushing forward convenient and eco-friendly modes of transportation, as well as transportation networks accessible by all.







The premier also said these developments provide economic opportunities for the riverside communities, as well as showcase the soft power of Thai architecture from the piers themselves and historical sites along the river.

Additionally, Gen Prayut said renovated piers are the government’s New Year gifts to the public, inviting commuters to experience more convenient transfers at these piers for themselves.









Sorapong Paitoonpong, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Transport and Acting Director-General of the Marine Department, meanwhile said the department is determined to upgrade the water transport infrastructure to improve convenience and safety.

He said the ultimate goal is to provide seamless connection between road, rail and water transport networks. The department is currently upgrading river piers along Chao Phraya River, together with the river ferry fleet and related systems, as part of the 2019-2025 Smart Pier campaign.

The campaign hopes to make each pier its own scenic landmark through renovations that promote river tourism, as well as better facilitate the elderly and people with disabilities. (NNT)



























