Thailand observes World Wildlife Day with digital focus

Thailand is observing World Wildlife Day on Monday (Mar 4), aligning with the global celebration under the theme “Connecting People and Planet: Exploring Digital Innovation in Wildlife Conservation.” The country’s observation day focuses on leveraging digital technologies for the sustainable conservation of wildlife and plants, aiming to address the challenges of wildlife trade and enhance awareness about the digital impact on ecosystems.

In Bangkok, the day features an event at the Seub Nakhasathien Building, Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation.







The decision to celebrate World Wildlife Day annually was made during the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES CoP16) held in Bangkok in 2013. The day commemorates the signing of the CITES agreement on March 3, 1973, and was officially recognized by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013 as a day to celebrate wildlife diversity and raise awareness about the threats to their survival.







With over 8,400 species at severe risk of extinction and nearly 30,000 on the brink, the day emphasizes the critical need to address wildlife and plant crimes that impact economies, societies, and the environment.

The government continues to promote conservation through various activities such as exhibitions, tree planting, wildlife releases, and educational panels, highlighting its commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development goals by 2030. (NNT)































