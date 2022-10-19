Thailand observes ‘Kathina’ celebration after Buddhist Lent

The government has launched a nationwide celebration of Kathina, a traditional Buddhist observation practiced after Buddhist Lent.

The government is encouraging faithful Buddhists across the country to observe the Kathina celebration, with a national celebration period set from 11 October to 8 November this year. Observed after Buddhist Lent, Kathina is a celebration where Buddhists offer new robes to monks, along with other donations.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha prior to the Cabinet’s meeting watched a presentation from the Ministry of Culture on this year’s Kathina celebration, led by Minister of Culture Itthiphol Khunpluem, where he observed a demonstration of the Chula Kathina celebration from Wat Phrong Madua’s cultural learning center in Nakhon Pathom.

The Prime Minister on this occasion participated in the tradition of placing a flag on a Kathina tree while inviting observers of Buddhism in Thailand to participate in the celebration, in order to help preserve and pass on this tradition.







Kathina is a tradition observed by people in Thailand across all social classes, with the palace organizing the Royal Kathina celebration every year. The celebrations can be arranged privately, or in groups.

The Kathina celebration usually takes place over a period of one month, with the royal Kathina ceremony officially starting yesterday. (NNT)




































