Thailand not in need of national lockdown; nightlife venues reopening postponed

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha insisted Thailand will not go into an immediate national lockdown despite concerns over the new coronavirus variant called Omicron.

However, he said the schedule for easing anti-Covid measures for night entertainment venues might be postponed for another month.







State agencies have been instructed to formulate measures aimed at improving the operations of night entertainment businesses which will be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Meanwhile, Chawetsan Namwat, Director of the Emergency Health Hazard and Disease Control Division, said officials are asking 252 tourists from eight African nations to redo an RT-PCR test. The eight countries are Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and South Africa.



No Omicron infections have been detected in Thailand.

Bangkok Permanent Secretary Khachit Chatchawanit said Thailand restricts the entry of visitors who come from risk-prone countries, while the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is deploying officials to inspect Covid-risk communities. (NNT)



























