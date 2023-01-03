Thailand nominates ‘Songkran Festival’ as cultural heritage

The Ministry of Culture is working to nominate Thailand’s Songkran Festival as an intangible cultural heritage, in an attempt to make Songkran a world-class festival.

The Department of Cultural Promotion (DCP) under the Ministry of Culture said it is working to secure the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) status for Thailand’s Songkran festival from the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.







DCP Director General Kowit Pakamart said the motion to consider such a nomination was already approved at an ordinary session of the General Assembly in 2022, with the final decision to be made this year by a selection committee of 12 member states.

If approved, the ICH status will need to be endorsed by 24 countries in an ordinary session of the General Assembly in late 2024, following a full review by the committee.







The DCP chief said Thailand is confident its Songkran Festival will be able to gain the ICH status, given that it is an ancient festival that has not been overly commercialized, has a minimal environmental impact, reflects the country’s unique cultural identity, and strengthens the value of family. (NNT)



















