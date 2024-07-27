Royal Thai Embassy expresses concern for safety of citizens and athletes in Paris

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed concern regarding the safety of Thai citizens and athletes in Paris amid recent disruptions linked to the city’s hosting of the Olympics. The disturbances, including an incident involving the arson of France’s high-speed rail network just before the Olympics’ opening ceremony, have prompted heightened security measures for Thais in the French capital.







In response, the prime minister has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the leader of the Thai athletic delegation to prioritize safety and ensure security protocols are in place. Thai residents and tourists in France are advised to remain vigilant and follow guidance issued by the Royal Thai Embassy.

The Royal Thai Embassy in Paris has made resources available for emergency communication, offering assistance via https://facebook.com/ThaiEmbassyParis and an emergency contact number +33 6 46 71 96 94. (NNT)





































