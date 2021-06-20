Thailand needs to improve digitalization to facilitate ease of doing business

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has stated that Thailand needs to accelerate digitalization among its state agencies to facilitate ease of doing business, while workers need better technical skills to improve the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.







NESDC Secretary-General Danucha Pichayanan said another prescription involves restructuring the manufacturing sector towards technology, and Thailand should also ramp up basic infrastructure development and continue improving the quality of the country’s education system.

He said the Thai government still has a lot to do to improve its world competitiveness ranking and achieve its goal of becoming second in ASEAN over the next few years.







According to the 2021 world competitiveness rankings conducted by the Institute for Management Development (IMD), Thailand climbed one spot to 28th, boosted by improvements in employment and public finances. However, two ASEAN nations- Malaysia and Indonesia made the greatest gains, rising two places to reach 25th and three spots to reach 37th, respectively. (NNT)



















