Thailand nears completion of M6 Motorway, prepares for ICAO aviation assessment

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit has announced that more than 127 billion baht in investment funds have already been disbursed for 2025. He reported that civil works on the M6 motorway, connecting Bang Pa-in and Nakhon Ratchasima, are now 98.08 percent complete. The entire route is scheduled to open for public use in 2026.







Suriya stated that these updates were presented during a meeting of the executive committee overseeing transport infrastructure. According to the report, the significant progress on the M6 project will lead to its full operation next year, enhancing transportation from the central to the northeastern region.



He also noted Thailand’s readiness for an upcoming aviation assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organization, or ICAO. Suriya emphasized that preparations are underway to ensure Thailand meets ICAO’s standards, which is expected to boost international confidence in the country’s aviation sector. (NNT)



































