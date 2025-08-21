Thai Army denies Cambodian artillery fire near Prasat Ta Khwai, attributes explosion to landmine

BANGKOK, Thailand – The 2nd Army Area has officially denied online reports that Cambodian forces fired artillery at a military base near the Prasat Ta Khwai temple ruins. In a statement on its official Facebook page, the 2nd Army Area confirmed that after an investigation with local units, the news was found to be untrue.







The statement explained that the explosion heard by residents is believed to have been caused by a Cambodian soldier stepping on a landmine. The army stated that this was a mine that Cambodian forces had themselves planted in the area behind Prasat Ta Khwai.

The 2nd Army Area has ordered units in the field to increase vigilance and closely monitor the situation. It also urged the public not to panic over rumors and to follow official army channels for information to prevent confusion and misunderstanding. (NNT)



































