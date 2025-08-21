Thai authorities warn public against fraudulent donation accounts claiming to support border soldiers

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Government Spokesperson Anukool Pruksanusak has issued a warning to the public about criminals creating fraudulent bank accounts to solicit donations purportedly for soldiers stationed at the border. He stated that individuals who donate to these scams risk losing their money and having their personal data compromised.







The spokesperson revealed that the Anti-Fake News Center Thailand (AFNC), under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, detected these fraudulent activities. He also cautioned the public against sharing such false information, as it is punishable by law with imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both. (NNT)



































