Thailand mulls easing filmmaking restrictions-reopening theatres

Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has accepted proposals, from the Creative Industry and Artists Network, seeking to ease COVID-19 measures related to filmmaking and the reopening of theatres.







Government Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister had a meeting, via video conferencing, with representatives of the network, which consists of over 40 organizations in the entertainment industry as well as national and local artists.

He said the network proposed that film crews be allowed to continue working while movie theatres and similar establishments in low-risk areas be permitted to reopen.



According to the spokesman, Gen Prayut promised to have the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) consider the proposals, as well as issue regulations necessary to ensure a safe working environment for personnel in the creative industry.

He also vowed to provide financial aid to those in the industry, including granting tax breaks and soft loans, to keep their businesses afloat during the pandemic. (NNT)



























