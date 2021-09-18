Scattered thundershowers in Pattaya and east coast this weekend

Pattaya and Eastern Provinces

During 18 – 19 Sep, scattered thundershowers. Southwesterly wind 10-30 km/hr. and wave height below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.







And during 20 – 24 Sep, fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rain. Southwesterly wind 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershowers. Minimum temperature 23-26°C. Maximum temperature 31-34°C.



Across Thailand

The weak southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand with less rain over the country.

The wind becomes weak in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand with waves about 1 meter high in the Andaman Sea, below 1 meter high in the Gulf of Thailand, and 1-2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.







































