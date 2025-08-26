Thailand moves to reinforce border security and build centralized national cloud

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has reaffirmed that the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border remains a matter of national importance. During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Aug 26), officials instructed the Armed Forces to carry out their duties fully and warned that Cambodia’s use of civilians as human shields to provoke confrontation would not be tolerated. The Cabinet also ordered continued efforts to suppress transnational crime syndicates based in Cambodia, particularly those behind call-center scams.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Phumtham Wechayachai directed all relevant agencies to ensure the military receives the resources and support it needs. Any urgent requirements must be reported immediately to the Ad Hoc Centre for Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation to allow for a prompt response.

According to Government Spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub, the Cabinet tasked the Ad Hoc Centre with improving coordination among military, police, foreign affairs, and public communications agencies. It also ordered stricter enforcement measures to prevent illegal crossings by Cambodian civilians and instructed authorities to accelerate crackdowns on transnational criminal networks operating along the border.



The government also addressed preparations for Tropical Storm Kajiki, which is expected to affect multiple regions across Thailand. The Thai Meteorological Department and the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation were told to maintain round-the-clock monitoring and issue timely alerts through all channels, including the Cell Broadcast system. Emergency response teams are to be on standby and ready to deploy in at-risk areas.

In a separate decision, the Cabinet ordered a temporary suspension of all government cloud service procurements, contracts, or leases. The pause will allow for the development of a centralized National Cloud framework to ensure secure, standardized, and integrated data management across state agencies.



The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has been assigned to submit a detailed proposal for the National Cloud system within one month. Once approved, this infrastructure will serve as the foundation for large-scale government data storage and digital services across Thailand. (NNT)



































