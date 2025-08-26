Thai abbot and paranormal influencer arrested over temple donation embezzlement

BANGKOK, Thailand – A prominent former abbot and a well-known paranormal influencer have been arrested on charges of embezzling temple donations.

Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, also known as Luang Por Alongkot, was taken into police custody around 1 a.m. local time, according to police.

The former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu—a temple renowned for its long-standing care of HIV/AIDS patients—was arrested as he was about to leave the temple in Lopburi province, leading investigators to believe he was attempting to flee.







Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), stated that the arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct. The charges against the abbot include embezzlement of donations, dereliction of duty, and money laundering. Luang Por Alongkot did not resist the arrest and was brought to the CSD headquarters in Bangkok.

In a related development, Seksan “Mor Bee” Sapsubbsakul, a paranormal and faith influencer with a large social media following, was also arrested. Authorities are conducting searches at his properties to gather additional evidence.



The case has drawn significant public attention due to the status of both individuals. Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, located in central Thailand, has long been a symbol of compassion and a crucial sanctuary for a marginalized community, relying heavily on public donations. The allegations of financial misconduct have sent shockwaves through the temple’s support network.

According to his legal team, Luang Por Alongkot is reportedly not stressed but is suffering from fatigue due to a lack of sleep. His lawyer, Supachai Singklawanich, confirmed that funds for bail had been prepared by the abbot’s followers who rushed to his aid upon hearing the news. (TNA)



































