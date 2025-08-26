Vietnam seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council after active 2023–2025 term

BANGKOK, Thailand – As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 term, Vietnam has actively contributed to numerous resolutions and initiatives that reflect both national and regional priorities, earning strong support from the international community. Building on these achievements, Vietnam is now seeking re-election to the Council for the 2026 – 2028 term.

In its 2023 – 2025 term on the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Vietnam has highlighted key priorities such as safeguarding vulnerable groups, advancing gender equality, promoting digital transformation, and strengthening human rights advocacy. At the same time, the country has consistently upheld principles of peace, stability, adherence to international law, mutual respect, and appreciation of cultural diversity in global human rights efforts.







At the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, held in Geneva and concluding on 4th April 2025, Vietnam took the lead in drafting and delivering a joint statement on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote gender equality, which received the support of 65 countries. The statement underscored the urgency of accelerating SDGs implementation to achieve gender equality, with a focus on increasing the participation of women and girls in decision-making, fostering their leadership in science and technology, ensuring equal involvement in peace and security processes, and enhancing resources and capacity to integrate gender perspectives into policymaking. During the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Vietnam actively collaborated with other member states to shape international human rights policies and strengthen multilateral cooperation. This engagement resulted in the adoption of 32 resolutions and the review, discussion of 80 reports across various fields, reflecting Vietnam’s commitment to global human rights efforts.



During the United Nations Human Rights Council session held from March to April 2024, Vietnam played an active role by delivering statements on behalf of various country groups, addressing critical human rights concerns. Within that, representing ASEAN and Timor-Leste, Vietnam spoke on the right to food during a dialogue with the Special Rapporteur. On 27th March 2024, Vietnam, on behalf of 22 countries, presented a joint statement calling for the protection of essential civilian infrastructure in armed conflict zones. Later, on 3rd April 2024, representing 63 countries, Vietnam delivered a statement urging accelerated implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to advance gender equality. The strong support for these initiatives highlights Vietnam’s growing influence within the Human Rights Council and its capacity to promote dialogue, cooperation, and engagement on pressing human rights issues.



Vietnam also continues to demonstrate its commitment to international obligations. In September 2024, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted Vietnam’s national report under the fourth cycle of the Universal Periodic Review (UPR). Out of 320 recommendations from member states, Vietnam accepted 271 – the highest rate across all four review cycles. This outcome underscores Vietnam’s strong engagement with the UPR process and reaffirms its dedication to advancing the protection and promotion of human rights at both the national and international levels.

According to Vietnam Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet, Vietnam led the drafting of many key resolutions of the UN Human Rights Council including “Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action (VDPA)”.





Building on this momentum, Vietnam Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet is confident that Vietnam will continue to receive broad support for its candidacy for the 2026 – 2028 term. The country remains committed to advancing shared objectives, engaging actively and responsibly in the work of the UN Human Rights Council, and promoting greater enjoyment of rights for all people worldwide.

Vietnam was previously elected by the UN General Assembly in 2022 to serve on the Human Rights Council for the 2023 – 2025 term. This marks its second tenure on the Council, following its first term from 2014 to 2016. (NNT)



































