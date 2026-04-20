Thailand moves closer to homegrown cancer treatment with major university partnership

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Faculty of Medicine of Chulalongkorn University has formalized a landmark partnership with the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Navamindradhiraj University, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to accelerate the development of cancer drugs.

This strategic agreement marks the official transition of domestically developed immunotherapy from laboratory research to human clinical trials, addressing the urgent need for accessible cancer treatment in Thailand. By integrating academic research with standardized production systems, the MOU establishes a collaborative framework to bridge the gap between medical innovation and patient care.







Under the terms of this MOU, Vajira Hospital will combine resources and expertise to manage the infrastructure and personnel required for rigorous clinical monitoring. The partnership focuses on producing biological products locally under strict Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, which is expected to significantly reduce the financial burden of expensive imported treatments.

This collective effort not only enhances national health security but also sets a foundation for integrating these life-saving innovations into the national healthcare system, ensuring long-term medical self-reliance and sustainability for the Thai people. (NNT)































