Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand joins ASEAN satellite navigation training program in Manila

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority, or CAAT, is set to take part in the Second Global Navigation Satellite System Training for ASEAN, or GIPTA 2.0, in Manila in May.

The training is part of a regional capacity-building program under GIPTA 2.0, supported by the Government of Japan through the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund(JAIF). It will be co-hosted by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Japan Radio Air Navigation Systems Association (JRANSA). The program aims to strengthen technical knowledge among aviation personnel across ASEAN in satellite-based navigation systems.







Building on earlier cooperation between CAAT and JRANSA back in 2024, the initiative focuses on developing skills and sharing best practices among member states. CAAT has also played an active role in regional discussions, including moderating technical exchanges on satellite-based navigation development.

At the center of the project is Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems, or SBAS. This technology enhances the accuracy of aircraft navigation using GNSS, improving flight safety and increasing airspace efficiency across the region.

The program is part of a broader multi-year effort running from 2020, which includes workshops, site studies, and training activities across ASEAN and Japan to build long-term technical capacity in air navigation systems, while also aligning with the ASEAN Economic Community Blueprint 2025. (NNT)































