Thailand may scrap ‘Phuket reopening’ if Covid-19 cases rise above 90 per week

The Cabinet approved the Phuket “sandbox” tourism scheme on Tuesday, which will reopen the island to fully vaccinated tourists from some countries on July 1, followed by another 3 destinations in the Gulf of Thailand, namely Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao, on July 15.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the reopening has been pushed by local entrepreneurs, after the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) agreed, in principle, with the plan on June 18.







He insisted that disease control measures and close monitoring will remain in place, as required by the CCSA. The reopening scheme would be scrapped if there are more than 90 infections reported per week in tourism areas.

Mr. Anucha said vaccinated foreign visitors are allowed to travel to Phuket without state quarantine requirements. However, they are required to stay in Phuket for 14 days, before traveling to other provinces. If they stay in Phuket for fewer than 14 days, they are required to fly back on a direct flight.







Those who travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan or Koh Tao are required to travel only via a sealed route scheme. For the first three days, they must stay in approved hotels. They can travel along the sealed routes between days 4-7 then, from days 8-15, they can travel to the other two islands. (NNT)



















