Thailand may face shortage of semiconductors for auto, smartphones, electricity supply segment

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has warned industrial manufacturers about a global shortage of semiconductors that could affect their production.

FTI vice-chairman Kriangkrai Tiannukul said the federation is concerned for many industries, ranging from auto to smartphones and from computers to the electricity supply segment.

He said the shortage largely results from the substantial upswing in demand due to the pandemic, and manufacturers in Thailand need to prepare measures to ward off the problem and seek cooperation from semiconductor suppliers to prevent the shortage.











