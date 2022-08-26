Thailand-Malaysia promote trade, tourism

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon discussed infrastructure development and mutual trade and tourism promotion for the South with Malaysia’s Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Gen Prawit, in his capacity as the chair of a strategic committee on the development of southern border provinces, met Mr Fadillah at Government House. They discussed the development of important infrastructures, tourism promotion in southern border provinces and cross-border trade, the value of which is expected to reach at least 1.1 trillion baht a year.







Gen Prawit said the development of transport and customs infrastructures in five southern border provinces would support cross-border trade, travel and cargo transport and pursue the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) initiative.

RAdm Somkiat Ponprayoon, secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC), said the meeting had positive results.







Regarding the insurgency in Thailand’s southern border provinces, he also said that the National Security Council would decide when southern peace negotiation would resume. However, SBPAC would do its best to take care of local people and help affected ones, RAdm Somkiat said. (TNA)































