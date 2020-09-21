Thailand Lower House approves fiscal year 2021 budget

The House of Representatives has voted to approve the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Bill, which will now be submitted for the Senate’s approval next week.

The House of Representative in the third and final reading approved the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget Bill, with 269 MPs voting in favour, 60 voting against, and 121 abstentions.

At the first reading, the government initially requested a 3.3 trillion baht budget, which was then reduced to 3.285 trillion by the parliament’s commission led by Mr Santi Promphat from the Phalang Pracharat Party, marking the first time the proposed budget has been adjusted downwards.

The Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha stressed that the budget allocation for next fiscal year is crucial for stable economic development, adding that the government will accept comment from the commission to improve its budget and resources management to yield the maximum benefit to the general public.

The bill will be sent for the Senate’s approval on 22nd September. (NNT)