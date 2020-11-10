Thailand looks forward for better bilateral relations with US President Joe Biden

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss preparation for Thai-US relations based on Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared many policies and issues to raise with the United States and he already extended his congratulations to Mr Biden.







The prime minister said Thailand and the US had had good ties for over 200 years and Thailand together with other Southeast Asian nations were pushing for balance in their region and trying to maintain good ties with the US.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister/Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said export strategies were adjusted to suit the change of the US president. He expected the China-US trade war to be relieved but Indo-Pacific issues between the US and countries in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean and anti-dumping measures of the US to remain.

Mr Jurin said that under Mr Biden’s leadership, the US would attach more importance to multilateral trade negotiations and could restore the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The US might increase free trade agreements with countries including Thailand, raise more environment, labor, intellectual property and human right issues in its trade negotiations and relax its trade policies, Mr Jurin said. (TNA)











