Thailand logs 3 new cases of Covid-19; returnees from Japan and France

Thailand on Wednesday reported three new cases of Covid-19 in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,514.

Of this number, 3,345 cases recovered and the death toll remained at 59.







Two of the newly-confirmed cases travelled from Japan and the other from France.

Recent cases in Thailand were people, who travelled from other countries and were found being infected during quarantine.

Without local transmissions reported, health volunteers have been praised for their effort to help curb the Covid-19 as they help monitor local communities.

The Cabinet approved allowance for them for another three months from October to December to support them to continue working to prevent a second wave in the country, said Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, director-general of the Health Service Support Department.

Moreover, migrant volunteers will be trained to assist health officials in border provinces as a rise in the patient number is still reported in a neighboring country.

He said health volunteers will also help screen people, who suffer from stress and anxiety due to the impacts of Covid-19 in order to bring them to rehabilitation.

The application, developed with the mental health department is used for the screening processes, he added. (TNA)







