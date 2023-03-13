Thailand listed 4th in ‘10 Cheapest Countries to Visit’ by Kiplinger

The prime minister has indicated that he was pleased with Thailand’s tourism offerings being continually ranked among the top of lists compiled by international firms and publications.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha noted that comprehensive tourism development has been undertaken with the aim of ensuring sustainable growth. He added that the government places major importance on the travel industry.







Kiplinger, an American publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice, recently released its list of ‘10 Cheapest Countries to Visit’, placing Thailand as its Number 4 destination.

Kiplinger reported that average daily expenses during a visit to Thailand totaled US$52, with accommodations costing $21 per night on average and a day’s worth of meals costing about $14.







The publisher added that while flights to Thailand can be expensive this time of year, savings on other expenses more than made up the difference. It also said Thailand is known for tropical beaches, jungle temples, Buddhist statues and delicious food offerings at restaurants and street markets. Additionally, it said these attractions have consistently made the kingdom the most visited country in Southeast Asia.







On Kiplinger’s listing of the 10 Cheapest Countries to Visit, Laos ranked first with average daily expenses totaling just $15. Turkey meanwhile ranked second at $23 and Indonesia third at $47.

Recently, Thailand was also celebrated as an outstanding tourism destination alongside Italy at Grand Travel Awards 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. The annual event, now in its 30th edition, selects its destinations by polling Swedish travelers and travel agents. (NNT)



























