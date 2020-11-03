Thailand limits access to Pornhub due to laws violation and parents’ complaints

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) prevented the local access to the Pornhub website for violating Thai laws and the closure had nothing to do with a clip of any important person, according to Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta.







Regarding the blockage of local access to the well-known pornographic website, Mr Buddhipongse said his ministry had received considerable complaints about the website and sought a court order for the local closure.

According to the minister, pornographic websites might be legal in other countries but were not in Thailand. Relevant court orders were forwarded to all mobile phone operators and internet service providers in the country to block the local access to pornographic websites, mostly based in other countries.

Mr Buddhipongse said the blockage had nothing to do with any video clip of any important person. He said his ministry was always duty-bound to deny access to any pornographic and gambling websites and the mission complied with Thai laws. (TNA)











