Thailand launches reopening plan for vaccinated tourists without quarantine this July

The Center for Economic Situation Administration (CESA) agreed with the reopening plan to allow vaccinated tourists to visit the island of Phuket without having to undergo compulsory quarantine, starting in July.



Yuthasak Supasorn, the Tourism Authority of Thailand governor said the CESA meeting agreed in principle with the TAT plan, which will start in the tourist island of Phuket.







Under the plan, the province will waive the mandatory quarantine – on arrival for inoculated foreign tourists with negative Covid-19 test results from July 1 onward. It is expected to draw 100,000 foreign tourists to the island province.







He said the TAT will formulate tourism promotional plan to attract tourists from Europe, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Scandinavian countries. The TAT was assigned to discuss the issue with the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) and local authorities before proposing the plan in detail next month. (TNA)

















