Thailand launches new ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’ board game

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is proud to launch an exciting new version of the ever-popular board game Monopoly – ‘Monopoly: Phuket Edition’.

Made under official license from Hasbro by Winning Moves UK, the Monopoly: Phuket Edition board game features more than 30 locations and activities in Phuket province, including popular landmarks and attractions such as Promthep Cape (on the game’s most prestigious square, Mayfair), Kata Beach, Chao Fah Variety Market (or Naka Market), Old Town Phuket and renowned diving spot Coral Island.



Miss Sadudee Sangnil, Director of TAT London Office, said, “The development of Monopoly: Phuket Edition has been a fun project and creative way to showcase one of Thailand’s much-loved beach destinations. It is an exciting opportunity for TAT to highlight the variety the island offers from accommodation and attractions to beaches and shopping, especially as travel to Thailand resumes.”







Officially launched at Central Phuket on 19 March, 2022, a giant 5×5 metre version of the new board game was on display for shoppers to explore and Mr. Monopoly himself travelled to Thailand especially for the event and later enjoyed some sightseeing around the island. Supported with digital marketing, social media, and PR, TAT is bringing Phuket to life through the much-loved board game.

“An iconic brand, popular with all ages, Monopoly: Phuket Edition is a stand out campaign to engage first timers and repeat visitors as well as provide a unique marketing platform for our travel trade partners who feature on the board. The game is a great souvenir for those who come to Phuket, the perfect gift for friends who love Thailand, and it is also a fun way for board game enthusiasts and first timers to learn about Phuket and ‘play and plan’ their next holiday,” added Miss Sadudee.

There is so much to explore and discover across Thailand this is the first of special Thailand editions TAT plans to create in partnership with Winning Moves.



Monopoly: Phuket Edition is available at numerous stores and venues in Phuket, among them: What

The Box Cafe, Phuket Card, D6 Wargaming Phuket, The British International School Phuket, Utopia, The Naiharn Phuket, COMO Point Yamu Phuket, Blue Tree Phuket Water Park and Carnival Magic Phuket. It can also be purchased through online channels in the United Kingdom including booghe.co.uk and Amazon UK.

More information on the Monopoly: Phuket Edition board game can be found on the Facebook page Phuket Monopoly. (TAT)

































