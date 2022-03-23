Thai Cabinet endorses 8 billion baht for Covid-19 response

The Cabinet approved the central budget of 8.458 billion baht, proposed by the Public Health Ministry for Covid-19 prevention and management, covid-19 risk allowance for health personnel and procurement of Paxlovid pills for Covid-19 treatment.



Trisulee Trisaranakul, a deputy government spokeswoman said that the budget would be allocated to the Office of the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Health (7.7 billion baht), the Medical Services Department (626.53 million baht), the Medical Sciences Department (13.53 million baht), the Mental Health Department (27.84 million baht) and the Health Department (13.37 million baht).







It will be used to fund Covid-19 risk allowance for public health personnel, extra allowance for vaccination teams, Covid-19 treatment costs for patients without health welfare and procurement of Paxlovid pills made by Pfizer.

The procurement of the antiviral Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid has been approved by the Cabinet and the procurement contract is expected to be signed later, she said. (TNA)

































