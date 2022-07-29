Thailand launches exhibition celebrating HM Queen Mother’s 90th birthday

The government is inviting the general public to visit a brand new exhibition celebrating the 90th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen Mother next month. This special exhibition will be open to everyone from 1 August to 15 August at Rattanakosin Exhibition Hall in Bangkok.

The Thai government has unveiled the special exhibition “With Love for the Nation,” celebrating the auspicious occasion of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother’s 90th birthday on 12 August 2022. The exhibition will highlight royal projects initiated by Her Majesty the Queen Mother, from past to present.







Admission to this special exhibition is free of charge. However, visitors will need to present a vaccine certificate that shows they have received at least 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative antigen test result.

During his visit to the exhibition, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the government aims to celebrate this auspicious occasion under the theme “With Love for the Nation,” with celebrations planned across the country, as well as at Royal Thai Embassies abroad. (NNT)



































